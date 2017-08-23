Do YOU have the winning ticket? Today, Aug. 23, may be your lucky day, as the Powerball jackpot is now at $700 million, and the winning numbers will be picked later tonight. Watch all the action, here!

There hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner in quite some time, which is why the potential winner from tonight’s drawing will take home a cool $700 million if they have the right set of numbers! Could that be you? We can only hope so. But in all seriousness — to find out if you’ve grabbed the $700 million prize, you’re going to have to tune in to the live drawing. That can either be seen on TV or with the live stream video we’re providing you below!

As a lottery player, you can see the live drawing online via the Powerball website. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET, but due to the overwhelming popularity of the lottery, we recommend you open up the live steam several minutes before 10:59 p.m. ET so the site doesn’t freeze if you try to open it closer to 11p.m. ET! Seriously — people are going to go bananas during this drawing. It’s $700 million for crying out loud! Click here to see pictures of the Mega Millions Lottery.

Interestingly, this isn’t the biggest jackpot in the history of the Powerball game. A record-breaking $1.6 billion was awarded to a group of Tennessee workers in January 2016. But even so — $700 million is still a TON of money. We’d take even 1% of that and die happy. Wouldn’t you?

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for the Powerball drawing? Do you think you’re going to win? What will you do with the winnings if you do? Tell us below!