Did Gwyneth Paltrow Confirm Pepper & Iron Man Get Married In Next ‘Avengers’? See Engagement Ring

Not only will we be seeing Gwyneth Paltow again in ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars,’ her character is sporting that engagement ring from Robert Downey Jr’s alter ego! Does this mean we’ll see their wedding?!

After disappearing from Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) life for a stint, his ladylove Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) reappeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming where they got engaged! And now the stunning actress has been spotted sporting the giant rock on the set of Avengers: Infinity War 2! That’s right! “Pepperony” are about to become an item! She and Robert were spied on set on Aug. 23 (in matching workout getups) and she was wearing a large sparkler you just can’t miss! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

While filming what appears to be an emotional moment on the set of the enormous production in Fayetteville, Georgia, Gwyneth clings to Robert, giving everyone nearby a good luck at her character’s insane jewelry! We know that in the two-part film, Iron Man along with the rest of the Avengers will presumably be squaring off against Thanos (Josh Brolin), an evil intergalactic creature, as he attempts to wreak havoc on the human race. And from what’s been reported, we’re expecting them to pull out all the stops! But this action-packed world needs its sweet moments too! There’s been a lot of love stories throughout the MCU but Tony and Pepper’s is the oldest and arguably most endearing! How cool would it be to see them tie the knot before Robert leaves the franchise?! Is that what she is teasing?! Check out pics of the charming leading man right here!

But what, there’s more evidence! Gwyneth shared an adorable photo of herself and Robert from the same shoot with the caption, “We’re back!” along with a diamond ring emoji! So cute! We’re betting Pepper will be walking down the aisle! The first part of the highly anticipated two-parter is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2019.

