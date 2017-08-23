Taylor Vs Kanye & 8 Other Major Celebrity Beefs That Were Born At The VMAS

How can one awards show cause so much drama? The MTV VMAs have birthed so many feuds. From Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj calling out Miley Cyrus, here are the biggest beefs started at the VMAs.

Forget Conor McGregor, 29, taking on Floyd Mayweather, 40. The biggest fight of the weekend may be happening not in a boxing ring but on stage of The Forum in Inglewood, California. The 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards will celebrate the biggest names in music, but with so many egos and personalities under one roof, there’s bound to be some shade thrown, some disses dropped. The show has birthed some of the biggest rivalries in modern music history and none are bigger than the beef between Taylor Swift, 27, and Kanye West, 40.

Kanye pulled his famous “I’mma let you finish” moment during the 2009 VMAs after Tay won Best Female Video. “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.” While it looked like the two had buried the hatchet, Ye reignited things by saying he “made that b*tch [Taylor] famous” on The Life Of Pablo. Will Taylor respond on her new album, Reputation? Taylor actually squashed the beef she had with Nicki Minaj, 34, at the 2015 VMAs, but Nicki decided to call out host Miley Cyrus, 24, when accepting the award for Best Hip-Hop Video. “Back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me…in the press the other day,” Nicki said, referencing an interview where Miley trashed Nicki and Taylor’s squabbling. “Miley, what’s good?”

Fans who prefer vintage, old school beef, look no further than what happened between Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose, 55, at the 1992 VMAs, according to Rolling Stone. While backstage at the event, Courtney Love, 53, teased the Guns N’ Roses frontman, causing Axl to tell Kurt to “keep your woman in line.” After Nirvana performed “Lithium,” drummer Dave Grohl, 48, took to the mike to scream “Axl! Axl! Where’s Axl? Hi, Axl!”

Courtney also kicked off her on-again/off-again rivalry with Madonna, 59, at the 1995 VMAs. While Madonna was talking with MTV’s Kurt Loder, Courtney interrupted the interview by throwing her shoe at them. “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now,” Madonna said, sarcastically. Sarah Silverman, 46, also had a sarcastic tone in her voice after Britney Spears’s, 35, infamous 2007 performance. “Was that incredible? Britney Spears, everyone,” Sarah said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Have you seen Britney’s kids? Oh my god, they are the most adorable mistakes you will ever see!”

At least those stars kept their beef to just words. During the 2007 VMAs, Kid Rock, 46, and Tommy Lee, 54, – both exes of Pamela Anderson, 50, – got into a physical altercation that landed Kid Rock a citation for misdemeanor batter. Uh-oh. Five years earlier, Eminem, 44, threatened to punch Moby, 51, during the 2002 VMAs! “Keep booing, little girl,” Em said while accepting the Best Male Video award. “I will hit a man with glasses.” Thankfully he didn’t follow-through — but Eminem did shove Triumph The Insult Comic Dog.

There are plenty more beefs to check out above, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t remember the biggest, most memorable beef ever to be born at the MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga’s meat dress. It is quite literally the most unforgettable “beef” to ever grace the VMAs.

