Miranda Lambert Reportedly Writing New Diss Songs About Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert poured her heart out about her divorce from Blake Shelton on her last album, but she’s not done yet! The singer is reportedly coming after her ex hubby and girlfriend Gwen Stefani with brand new diss tracks.

If Miranda Lambert‘s fans thought she got out all of her hurt and anger over her divorce from Blake Shelton, 41, into 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, the 33-year-old has reportedly got even more ammo in store for him AND his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47. “Two years ago he dumped her, divorced her, and drove her out of their home in Tishomingo, OK. She’s not hiding anymore. And you can rest assured that she’s not through writing about Blake,” a friend of Miranda’s tells In Touch Weekly.

“Blake broke Miranda’s heart, blindsided her with the divorce, drove her out of his life and then immediately moved on to what seemed like the happiest of high-profile romances with Gwen. That’s something that’s going to scar her forever. She was mortified when he began parading Gwen around, practically in front of her face,” their source claims.

The mag claims she’s hard at work on new material and she will be coming hard at the couple. “It still burns her to hear about Blake and Gwen all the time. I’m sure there will be upcoming songs inspired by Gwen, about how she and Miranda are complete opposites, or how Miranda feels she was left for a different ‘model.’ She’ll end up singing about how it felt like she’d been left for another woman and for bigger-than-life fame,” their source alleged. Click here for pics of Miranda and Blake in happier times.

Miranda has been dating fellow country singer Anderson East, 29, since Dec. 2015, but apparently she’s still got plenty of bottled up pain about her split from Blake even though it happened over two years ago. Their insider claims the “Vice” singer is eager to continue to keep pouring out her feelings through music. “Right now she’s getting even with Blake for all the pain and heartbreak in the best way she knows how: with her music. She’s transferred her pain to her lyrics and gets more honest and truthful about one of the nastiest breakups in music history with each passing day. Her union and split will be fodder for her songwriting for years to come.”

