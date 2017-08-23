Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: The Fight Over Rings That Reportedly Almost Tore Them Apart

Remember when Miley Cyrus got Liam Hemsworth that promise ring in early August?! Well it turns out the leading man initially wasn’t feeling the jewelry and it nearly ended their relationship!

Usually a certain piece of jewelry brings a couple closer than ever, right? Well, in the case of the Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, a ring nearly brought their picture-perfect romance to an end! You’ll recall that in early August the Independence Day: Resurgence star was spotted wearing a band on his wedding ring finger that immediately had fans convinced that he and his pop star girlfriend had tied the knot in secret! Well, they hadn’t said their vows but the pair had definitely taken a step in that direction with a promise ring. And, according to sources with Life & Style, Liam didn’t want to wear the ring at first!

“She pushed him and pushed him to wearing the ring, and she finally lost her temper and was screaming at him furiously,” the source shared regarding the disagreement. “The fight was one of the worst they’ve ever had. She refused to talk to him for almost two full days after that. They were both convinced their relationship could be over.” According to Life & Style‘s insider, Liam finally apologized and agreed to wear the ring, which help thaw the ice between them. Miley began wearing a ring not too long after Liam. Could that have been a make-up gift? “Things have turned around lately. Miley and Liam are so much happier now.” Take a look back at this adorable couple here!

Compromise, it’s what relationship are all about! Although they aren’t quite ready to exchange vows, we’re hearing they’ve definitely discussed how they want that special day to go! “They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick a** in their careers which keeps them super busy.” Cannot wait for these two to make it official!

HollywoodLifers, are you are surprised by this story as we are?! Let us know below!