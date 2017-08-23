Melania Trump Publicly Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Defending Barron: It’s ‘So Important’

Chelsea Clinton rushed to Barron Trump’s defense after he was criticized for dressing too casually…and the 11-year-old’s mom, Melania Trump, is very grateful. See her message of thanks to Chelsea here!

It’s no secret that the Trump and Clinton families don’t generally see eye-to-eye, but there are some topics even they can agree on — which includes the vicious treatment of Barron Trump, 11, in the media. Donald Trump’s youngest son has recently been criticized for dressing too casually, and after Chelsea Clinton, 37, showed her support for him on Twitter Aug. 22, Melania Trump, 47, also took to social media to speak up. “Thank you @ChelseaClinton,” she wrote. “So important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.” One of Melania’s biggest missions as First Lady is to eliminate cyberbullying, so this obviously hit very close to home.

As we reported yesterday, Chelsea’s rant about the treatment of Barron came after a piece was published in The Daily Caller titled. “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In The White House.” The article was written because the 11-year-old wore a t-shirt and khaki shorts to watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, and Chelsea was NOT about the criticism. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she tweeted. “Barron is a KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner – in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame.”

This isn’t the first time the former First Daughter has come to Barron’s defense, either. She shared a similar social media post back in January following Donald’s Inauguration, writing, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.” Amen.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

