‘AGT’: Heidi Klum Slams Simon Cowell For Being ‘Harsh’ To Mel B — He ‘Deserved’ What He Got From Her

Mel B. did not deal with Simon Cowell throwing shade at her on ‘America’s Got Talent’ — and Heidi Klum is so proud! HollywoodLife.com caught up with the judge following the episode.

The claws were definitely out during this week’s America’s Got Talent. In case you missed it, following a not so impressive magic act, Simon Cowell, 57, said, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night.” Before he could even finish his phrase, Mel B., who is currently going through a pretty messy divorce from Stephen Belafonte, got up, threw water on him, and stormed off the stage! He then finished his thought, saying, “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” Yikes.

Judge Heidi Klum was definitely team Mel B. on this one, she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively following the live show. “He was pretty harsh today. I think he deserved getting wet from her and I knew it was coming too,” she told us. “She’s not going to take that from him. It is kind of their thing though. You know, I just have to be quick always between all of them. When I feel it coming I already have to know… Am I going backwards, am I going forwards? You have to be quick with those two!”

Heidi’s lucky she didn’t get wet in the whole fiasco! However, we’re happy to hear there aren’t any hurt feelings between the two. Mel B. spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the show and admitted their spat was all in good fun.

“He should know, if you say something inappropriate he’s gonna get like, stuff thrown at him,” she told ET. “In a friendly way! I made sure there was no ice in it this time… just fizzy water.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simon’s comment was a low blow?