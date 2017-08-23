Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Engagement In December

Will Meghan Markle be getting a holiday engagement ring from Prince Harry? A royal insider is predicting that he will propose in December to avoid the upcoming 20th anniversary of his mother’s passing.

While many people speculated that Prince Harry, 32, would propose to girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36, during their recent exotic three-week vacation to Africa, a royal insider says he knew it wasn’t going to happen and is predicting when the red-headed royal will pop the question. Darren McGrady was Harry’s late mother Princess Diana‘s personal chef, and was around to watch the Prince and his brother William, 35, grow up. “I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But Princess Diana’s 20th anniversary this month in August, they can’t trump that,” he tells Hello! magazine. He’s referring to the Aug. 31, 1997 death of Harry’s mother in a Parisian car crash, and the somber remembrances that are taking place.

So when will Harry finally propose? Not until December according to Darren, as there are other big royal events that the Prince won’t want to distract from. “November is the Queen and Prince Philip‘s platinum wedding anniversary so they can’t trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they’d be free to marry next year. I think that’s what’s going to happen,” he reveals. “Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she’ll be engaged and part of the fold,” he adds. Click here for pics of Harry and Meghan.

Darren is a big fan of the Suits actress and thinks she has the same magic sparkle that Princess Diana did. “I think Meghan is fantastic,” he says. “Everything that I’ve seen of her, I think she’s amazing and I think Harry’s picked someone like his mum. I think Kate (Middleton)’s beautiful, a hard worker, she looks stunning and she’s doing exactly what she needs to be doing, but I think Meghan is naturally like Diana.” Wow! Poor Kate, we have a feeling if and when Meghan and Harry get engaged, she’s going to be the star of the royal family the way Diana once was.

“She’s amazing with children, she has that compassion, I think she’s stunning, she’s going to be a clothes horse. I think Harry sees his mum in her and I love what he’s doing with Invictus Games. I can’t speak highly enough of Harry,” Darren adds. For someone who knew Diana so well, this is some huge praise for Meghan!

