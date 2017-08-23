OMG! We’re about to get the remix we had no idea we needed! Mariah Carey and French Montana are teaming up on Aug. 25 for a new version of ‘Unforgettable,’ and we definitely won’t be forgetting it anytime soon! Listen to the teaser, here!

Brace yourselves, guys. “Unforgettable” by French Montana, 32, was already a basically perfect song. It’s catchy. You can dance to it, but you can also just vibe to it. However, the jam is about to get MILLION times better on Aug. 25 when French drops a new remix featuring none other than the Glitter Queen herself Mariah Carey, 47! Click here for pics of Mariah, here.

Mimi dropped a teaser on Aug. 23, and fans are already going wild for understandable reasons. Mariah’s amazing vocals replace Swae Lee’s in the chorus, and while we loved the Rae Sremmurd singer’s voice, no one can compare to Mimi. It sounds like she’s adding her signature runs to the track, which gives it a little more sex appeal. It’s actually super cool to be able to hear two versions with one featuring a great guy singer, and one an awesome girl singer. We honestly love them both!

Mariah may be the second person to sing the lyrics, but they fit her like a glove. Check it out: “It’s not good enough for me since I been with you. It’s not gonna work for you. Nobody can equal me … I know.” Um, literally perfect. This is why Mariah will always be the GOAT!

The timing of the collab is amazing considering French’s Paper interview came out earlier on Aug. 23. He talked about why he loved to have other artists featured on his songs, saying “those people who put albums out by themselves are weirdos. Music is about having fun. If I’m chilling with A$AP Rocky, or chilling with Drake or The Weeknd and we record, and then I have to say, ‘Look here, bro, I’m thinking about dropping this album just by myself.’ Artists would stop f*cking with you.” Clearly he lived up to his word!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of French and Mariah’s “Unforgettable” remix? Let us know!