Mariah Carey Fights New Photoshop Accusations In Curvy Mini

Mariah Carey hung up her gowns to rock a sexy mini dress amid accusations her ‘PAPER’ mag cover was photoshopped! The singer stepped out with boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka in NYC, Aug. 23, and she showed off her slim waist for the haters!

Kill em’ with kindness, girl! Although Mariah Carey, 47, didn’t directly address her PAPER magazine alleged photoshop controversy, she silenced haters when she stepped out in a sexy mini dress, August 23! The singer and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 34, had a romantic date night in NYC, where Mariah rocked a plunging mini that showed off her tiny waist and excessive cleavage. See the sexy photo below!

In true Mariah fashion, she was decked out in bright diamonds, that matched her ensemble, perfectly. And, she was all smiles in her peep-toe Louboutins, while the paparazzi camera lights bounced off the embellished detail on her black dress. Needless to say, the singer didn’t seem the least bit phased about the backlash she received from her sultry PAPER mag shoot. Mariah took to Instagram on August 22 to treat fans to her new cover, where she posed topless, with her toned tummy on display. However, fans accused her of doctoring the photos to appear more slim and trim.

Mariah’s response, or lack there of, seemed to stick it to her haters though. These latest photos of the star enjoying a night on the town after her Madison Square Garden concert, prove that she’s never looked better! If you ask us, the singer appears just as she was on her new mag cover, so what’s the hype? We mean, look at that paparazzi shot [below]! Mariah, girl, you’re killing it!

Amidst the online scrutiny, Mariah’s keeping her chin up, with a smile painted on her face. And, she just wants everyone to know that she’s human, which means, yes, she can get vulnerable too. “I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” she told Page Six during a backstage interview at her MSG show. “I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.” The hit-maker also mentioned that she’s got a new fragrance on the way, as well as a super secret song in the works! The grind never stops for Miss Mariah.

