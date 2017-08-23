AGT’s Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid & More Gorgeous Models Stun Without Makeup: Who’s Your Fave?

Hey, even the most beautiful women in the world have their insecurities. However, these stunning supermodels were able to push past that and show off their bare faces! From ‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum to Bella Hadid and more, see the loveliest makeup-free models.

No woman NEEDS makeup, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t feel more confident and beautiful with it on. Luckily, we have a slew of gorgeous models to turn that idea on its head! Gals like Bella Hadid, 20, and Heidi Klum, 44, don’t mind going makeup-free, and we love them for that! Click through the gallery above to see all of them. Scroll down to vote for your favorite!

Heidi shows up to America’s Got Talent each week looking like a goddess, but in her free time she’s much more relaxed. The gorgeous model doesn’t need a stitch of makeup to look perfect, even at 44 years old after having four children! What a queen. Another mature model who still looks flawless? Cindy Crawford! This 51-year-old beauty doesn’t need to cover up her skin with foundation – it’s already perfect.

The Hadid sisters are also super-confident when it comes to stepping out makeup-free. Bella often posts pics on Instagram with not a stitch of makeup, and she still looks amazing. Gigi Hadid shared photos cuddling with her boyfriend Zayn Malik while she’s completely bare-faced. We love that he makes her feel so good about herself that she doesn’t need to cover up! So sweet. Another gal with a supportive man? Behati Prinsloo! She and hubby Adam Levine look so cute hanging out and making goofy faces while Behati looks cool and relaxed with her hair up in a messy pony and a completely clean face. They look so happy!

Other girls don’t need a man to make them feel good, because they simply don’t give an eff! Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Martha Hunt as boss-ass-b*tches that are totally comfortable in their skin and don’t care who’s watching. We love that about them! They all look just as perfect without makeup as they do with it, and we can’t get enough.

HollywoodLifers, which gorgeous bare-faced model is your favorite? Let us know!