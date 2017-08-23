Kylie Jenner Ecstatic To Be Moving On With Travis Scott & Disses Ex Tyga: ‘I’m Free & More Myself’

Kylie Jenner admitted that she’s ‘genuinely happy’ and having ‘more fun’ after breaking up with Tyga and dating Travis Scott! Watch her confess here.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Tyga, 27, will always be many fans’ OTP, but Kylizzle couldn’t be happier that she’s done with the rapper. “I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in, like, years,” Kylie says in a new clip from the Aug. 27 episode of her show Life of Kylie. “Like, the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day,” she adds. Wow. Watch the sneak peek above!

“Now it’s like, I feel like I can be more myself,” Kylie adds of her present relationship with Travis Scott, 25. “I feel way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now,” Kylie gushes. Great to hear it!

Kylie opened up about her breakup with Tyga for the first time on the show, sharing that they’ll “always have a bond,” but splitting was the right thing to do. Hopefully as the show progresses, we’ll get to learn more about her new relationship with Travis!

Finally, a mysterious admirer sent Kylie red roses at the end of last week’s episode, and she was caught giggling and smiling as she texted someone. How wild would it be if Travis showed up in the next episode?! Life of Kylie airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 PM EST on E! and you won’t want to miss Kylie getting ready for and going to the Met Gala.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Kylie is feeling herself again? Tell us what you think of this new clip!