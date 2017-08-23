Kylie Jenner Looks Sophisticated & Sexy In Incredible Bathroom Selfie You Need To See

It’s a common occurrence to see a Kylie Jenner mirror selfie pop up on social media, but her post from Aug. 22 was a bit different than we’re used to. See how grown up Kylie looks in the new pic here!

While Kylie Jenner, 20, usually uses mirror selfies as an opportunity to show off some skin, she took a much different approach with her Aug. 22 Instagram post. This time, Kylie looked totally sophisticated in a blue dress with red, floral design, showing off her curves as the fabric clung to her incredible figure. The ensemble did reveal a bit of cleavage, but for the most part, the focus is on the right side of Kylie’s face, where her subtle-but-perfect makeup is on full display. Oh, and of course, we can’t help but swoon over her gigantic, marble bathroom!

Kylie has been keeping a pretty low profile in terms of public appearances over the last few months, and she’s likely been spending a lot of that time growing her new relationship with Travis Scott, 25. The reality star and rapper got together in April, just weeks after split from Tyga, 27, and the breakup/rebound are currently playing out on Kylie’s show Life of Kylie. Earlier this month, for Kylie’s 20th birthday, Travis showered her with love and sweet gifts, including flowers, a string orchestra and butterfly necklace.

Before their breakup, Kylie and Tyga dated on and off for about three years, so it’s been a pretty big change to not have him in her life. However, it definitely seems to be for the best. In fact, in a sneak peek of the Aug. 27 Life of Kylie episode, the 20-year-old admits she’s “never been happier” and that the last few years of her life feel like a “blur.” Whoa!

