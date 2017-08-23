Is it hot out there, or is it just Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter doing their thing? The starlets definitely share style cues, but there’s only room for one Queen of Summer. Vote for your fave!

Summer is truly when Kylie Jenner, 20, and Ariel Winter, 19, shine. The two young stars are all about showing a healthy amount of skin and flaunting their best assets, and there’s no better time to do that when the heat’s high. Summer’s the time for crop tops, miniskirts, bikinis, and short shorts. And trust us — Kylie and Ariel’s closets are chock full of em’. We know it’s hard, but you have to help us out here and choose which lady rocks their summer wardrobe the best. Vote in the poll at the bottom of this post as tell us: does Kylie or Ariel have the best outfits of the summer?

Consider Kylie, if you will. The Calabasas cutie has possibly the most famous (and liked!) bikini body on Instagram. It’s all about taking the perfect selfie. Kylie frequently flaunts the array of gorgeous swimsuits in her arsenal, including cutout one-pieces, tiny bikinis, and sometimes just thong bikini bottoms with no top. She’s also a big fan of form-fitting slip dresses. Kylie takes her cue from big sister Kim Kardashian, 36, by wearing slips that hug her curves and show major cleavage.

It’s no secret that Ariel considers Kylie her style star. But sometimes the student becomes more powerful than the master. She’s come into her own when it comes to picking out cute outfits for the summer, and we’d bet good money that Kylie wants at least a couple of them. Despite the Los Angeles heat, Ariel frequently rocks pants during the summer paired with a crop top. It’s such a good look on her! Make that top sheer and she’s totally on trend, too.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie or Ariel had the best summer style this year? Vote in our poll!