Kim Fears Taylor Will Slam Her & Kanye In New Diss Track — ‘Doesn’t Want To Deal’ With It

What goes around comes around. An insider has told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim Kardashian is nervous Taylor Swift’s upcoming music is a diss track aimed at her and Kanye West after their bad blood!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, a music industry insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that Taylor Swift, 27, is about to drop some sick new music this Friday, Aug. 25. Obviously, everyone and their mother is excited for both a new single, the first from her upcoming album, and an accompanying music video for the track, to drop on the same day. Well, almost everyone! A source close to Kim Kardashian, 36, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is freaking out over the possibility that Tay’s upcoming song — which some think will be a diss track based on the video of a snake Taylor posted on social media — is about her and hubby Kanye West, 40!

“One of the few people out there that is not very excited for Taylor Swift’s upcoming music is Kim Kardashian,” the insider said. “She feels that she will be attacked along with Kanye in a future song over their past differences and she doesn’t want to deal with the fallout of a Taylor Swift song and what that does to people. She doesn’t want to be the focus of anything Taylor related, she hopes that her and Kanye dodge a bullet and Taylor ends up talking about others instead.” Click here to see pics of Taylor.

Based on the complicated history Tay has with the couple, and the fact that Kanye flat out dissed the Shake It Off singer in his epic track “Famous,” Kim probably has every reason to worry Taylor may want to retaliate one day. We just don’t know if that day will be Friday! Guess Kim and Kanye will just have to be on alert that day and ready to do some damage control!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tay will actually sing about Kimye in an upcoming diss track? Let us know below!