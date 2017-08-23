Kim Kardashian Channels Pamela Anderson In 1999-Themed Photo Shoot — Amazing Pic

Is that you, Kim Kardashian!? The reality star threw it back to 1999 for a new photo shoot, in which she epically imitated Pamela Anderson’s iconic look from that year’s VMAs. Check it out here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is featured in the 11th issue of CR Fashion Book, which pays homage to some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the year 1999. One of those, of course, is the epic pink, fur and animal print hat, paired with a corset top, that Pamela Anderson wore to the MTV Video Music Awards that year, and Kim had the honor of recreating the look for the mag. For her shoot, the reality star donned a blonde wig and pink cowboy hat with cheetah-print trim. Her outfit wasn’t quite as outrageous as Pam’s — the model rocked sequined pants in ’99, while Kim wore much more simple sweats this time — but the similarities are definitely striking!

In another shot for the buzzed-about issue, the 36-year-old also imitated Lil Kim’s iconic look from that same awards show. The rapper’s purple, one-sleeved jumpsuit, which featured her entire right boob on full display, save for a pastie over the nipple, is still a look that’s talked about today. Although Kim, who was photographed by Petra Collins, covered up a bit more in her shoot, she was totally on point with the purple-hued hairstyle!

“To me, 1999 was the last moment when fashion felt naive and innocent and free,” CR Fashion Book creator, Carine Roitfeld, explained. “1999 is about a spirit of independence and there are very few independent thinkers left today. I think right now a lot of people are looking back to this period of time. Not only to find references or get ideas, but to see who they were — how good they were — and hopefully see who they can be again.” Maybe this will inspire a whole new change in Kim’s style!

