Khloe Kardashian’s Ab Workout — 5 Easy Moves For Flat Abs: WATCH

Ask and you shall receive! After Khloe Kardashian flaunted her six-pack abs on Instagam, we were dying to know her stomach workout — now, she’s sharing it! Watch it below!

“These 5 moves will give you your tightest tummy yet!” Khloe Kardashian wrote on her app on August 23. Her trainer Don-A-Matrix spilled his top moves for her flat abs, which Khloe showed off on Instagram on August 19. Here’s exactly what to do with tips from Don:

“1. Get in a plank position with elbows on a BOSU ball. Dip hips down and up, down and up. To make it harder, open and close your legs. Do 10 reps.

2. 10 standard crunches on BOSU ball. For another 10 reps, raise up by lifting your butt slightly. This engages the core, abdominals, glutes and hamstrings.

3. Boat crunches on BOSU. Balance on your back. Extend limbs out and crunch in for 10 reps.”

“4. Straight leg crunches. Don says they are great for the lower abs, and the middle and the upper! Keep your knees as straight as possible. Hands are on the floor behind you, but use your abs, not your arms. Raise body into a V-shape. Progression: Crunch in legs as you push up.

5. Scissor legs open and closed as you pull your body into a V-shape with back on the BOSU ball. Don says: ‘Try a combination. Repeat sequence 2-3 times.'”

OMG, just watching that video made our abs burn! There is no doubt that these moves will totally transform your tummy! You just need a BOSU ball for these moves. It’s one piece of equipment that can be used in a ton of different ways! Watch the full ab tutorial video on Khloe’s website.

HollywoodLifers, will you try Khloe Kardashian’s ab workout?