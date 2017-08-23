Has Kendall Jenner Dumped A$AP Rocky For Blake Griffin? Romance Is ‘Very New’ Says New Report

It looks like Kendall Jenner may be taking after big sister Khloe Kardashian, as a new report claims the ‘KUWTK’ star is dating NBA star Blake Griffin. So where does that leave A$AP Rocky? Find out!

Did Kendall Jenner dump A$AP Rocky? It sure looks that way, as a new report claims the i star is now seeing NBA star Blake Griffin. “[Their relationship is] very new,” a source told OK! Magazine of the 21-year-old model and Los Angeles Clippers forward, 28. “They’ve just been hanging out and getting to know each other better.” Some of those “hangouts” include A Kendrick Lamar concert in LA on Aug. 9, where they were spotted leaving an afterparty together, and a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Aug. 13. “They’re not exclusive,” the source said, before adding, “They both have crazy schedules, so right now they’re just going with the flow.”

So where does this leave Kendall’s relationship with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, A$AP Rocky? Well, that we’re not quite sure of, but Kendall was seen with her two weeks prior to her dates with Blake. Blake, on the other hand, was last linked to Brynn Cameron, who had their second child last September.

HollywoodLife.com also EXCLUSIVELY learned A$AP’s upset about Kendall’s budding new romance with Blake. “A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,” our insider said. “A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him. It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.”

