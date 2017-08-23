Katy Perry Says She’ll Be The New ‘Simon Cowell’ On ‘American Idol’: ‘Sob Stories Come Second’

Plus, Katy Perry has a few ideas about who the other judges next to her on the ‘American Idol’ table should be!

“I’m really pulling for Lionel, because I think Lionel Richie is an icon,” Katy Perry, 32, said during an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday morning when asked about the upcoming season of American Idol. Of course, she was the first judge announced when the news broke of the ABC reboot, and since then, there have been many talks about who else should judge.

“If you’ve ever seen or met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room. His presence brightens the whole room,” she said, also commenting on the rumors about the possibility Charlie Puth could also join the show. “Charlie Puth is somewhat new to the general public of America. He has his own big fanbase, but I think he’s really talented and “Attention” is one of my favorite things. He’s young, fresh, cool, hip.”

Regardless of who joins her at the judging table, the singer already has decided her role and she is not going to be the emotional one. “Sob stories come second for me. I just want to give constructive criticism — if you don’t got the goods, you don’t got the goods,” she told Ryan. “The marketplace is already way too crowded, there’s 100,000 things coming out every Friday — we don’t need another person just to fill the space. We want a star and we need a star.”

She even admitted, yes, she’ll be “more Simon Cowell” than anyone else. “I really respect him because he was just truthful. He’s seen it. I don’t need to be there to win the popular race. I want to make someone’s dreams come true.”

HollywoodLifers, did you imagine that Katy would be the Simon of the season?