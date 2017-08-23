Supermodel Kate Upton Survived The Marine Workout: These 7 Exercises Will Make You Buff

It’s not a surprise that Marines are in amazing physical shape, but do you think you could handle their daily workouts? Model Kate Upton just did — see how their moves can whip you into shape below!

Kate Upton, 25, worked out like a Marine to bring awareness to Detroit Marine Week, which is a weeklong celebration of honoring members of the Marine Corps and their families. “I love doing things like this, because welcoming the military back home and showing them how much you appreciate them by welcoming them into the community is a great thing to do, and we’re really excited that the Marines chose Detroit to come [to] this year,” Kate told the Detroit Free Press.

It was for a good cause, but that doesn’t mean it was easy! Kate was put through the ringer, including sprint drills, burpees, traveling push ups, squats, butt kickers, and toe touches. Another exercise forced her to wear a 30 pound backpack full of the gear the Marines need to carry with them while serving. WOW! Intense! “It was (a) very hard workout. I knew it was going to be hard. The Marines are very tough,” Kate said.

The good thing is, you probably know how to do most of these moves. Running is an amazing cardiovascular workout, while squats tone your lower body. Toe touches, while on your back, help strengthen your core and abs. Push ups help with your upper body strength. These moves can be done anywhere, at any time! No excuses! Just a few minutes of an intense workout will have your blood flowing and your heart pumping!

