Kate Gosselin’s Heart ‘Rocked’ During Custody Battle With Jon: Not Going Down ‘Without A Fight’
Kate Gosselin is shook, and not in the good way! The mom of eight was ‘rocked’ during her latest custody battle with her ex, Jon, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ready for battle.
“Kate [Gosselin]‘s heart gets rocked whenever she hears that her children prefer to be with their father over her. Kate has been the ever present, dutiful good parent for years, while Jon [Gosselin] has been an unstable, inconsistent father providing little to no structure to their large family,” a source close to the Gosselins tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
As previously told you, the police were reportedly called after Jon, 42, and Kate, 40, got into a heated custody battle over one of their kids. According to TMZ, the exes were at an orthodontics office when they got into their fight. “When police arrived, both parents had conflicting versions of their current agreement in place,” Sergeant Grim of the Wyomissing, PA police department confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. “The child left with [the] father while the mother was referred to Berks County District Attorney’s office for a more clear interpretation of the child custody agreement. The current order is vague, according to Burks Co. DA and so the DA is going to interpret and inform the mother’s attorney to contact the DA’s office for clarification of the order.” We now believe that child may have been 13-year-old Hannah — according to InTouch magazine. The news outlet claims Hannah screamed because she didn’t want to leave her father and go home with her mother. The whole situation has caused a lot of aggravation for everyone involved, and Kate’s ready to go to war with Jon.
“Kate feels floored now that Jon has finally created some stability in his life. And now, he feels he can come in and take over with shared custody. It is not fair to Kate and she feels it is not healthy for the children, who have a very regular routine with their mother. She has the children on a regular schedule, is the disciplinarian and has given the kids everything Jon hasn’t. If Jon thinks he can swoop in and take over after being so irregular for several years, well, Kate is not going to let that happen without a fight,” our source adds.
