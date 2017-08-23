Kate Gosselin’s Heart ‘Rocked’ During Custody Battle With Jon: Not Going Down ‘Without A Fight’

“Kate feels floored now that Jon has finally created some stability in his life. And now, he feels he can come in and take over with shared custody. It is not fair to Kate and she feels it is not healthy for the children, who have a very regular routine with their mother. She has the children on a regular schedule, is the disciplinarian and has given the kids everything Jon hasn’t. If Jon thinks he can swoop in and take over after being so irregular for several years, well, Kate is not going to let that happen without a fight,” our source adds.