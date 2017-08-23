Justin Bieber got incredibly spiritual on Aug. 21 – and from the looks of it, he had a blast, too! The ‘Friends’ singer was all smiles while dancing, singing and celebrating in church.

The Biebs was definitely feeling the spirit in the video he shared to his Instagram on Aug. 21. “Nothing more fun [or] cool than praising our God,” Justin Bieber, 23, captioned the clip. Indeed, he looked as if he was filled with pure joy, as Justin danced in a group of other worshipers to “Wake,” a song from the Australian worship group Hillsong Young & Free, according to Entertainment Tonight. He looked sincerely happy to be around other people who were trying to connect with their spirituality. Nice.

It seems getting right with “his God” is part of Justin’s plan to “regroup” since canceling the remainder of his Purpose Tour. Biebs revealed why he took himself off the road in an Aug. 2 message, saying he wanted his “mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that [he] can be the man [he] wants to be.” Justin also seemed to accept that he was “never gonna be perfect” and he’ll continue to make mistakes, but “I think there’s something special about imperfections.” Wow. Good on you, Biebs.

Though Justin dropped his hot new single, “Friends,” after canceling the tour, he’s not taking this break to work on his new music. “He really needs to step aside for a bit,” a source close to Biebs EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Justin is using this break not to spend time in the studio, but to spend time reflecting on his life and get himself back on track. That apparently means spending time in church.

However, it’s not as if these joyous praise concerts are not without their scandals. After Justin attended a worship service on July 26, he ended up hitting a member of the paparazzi with his truck! While leaving the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, photographers swarmed his vehicle. Though Justin indicated that he wanted to leave, not everyone got out of the way and he accidentally clipped a photog. Justin actually stayed at the scene to help out the man until the paramedics arrived.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt and it seems someone was looking out for Justin. The authorities weren’t looking to formally charge Justin, as they reportedly don’t think he had any intent of hitting the paparazzi. The police reportedly figured that the cameraman who was hit was in the wrong for standing in the street. Speaking of the photographer, he told Entertainment Tonight that he thought Justin was “a good kids” and that “accidents happen.” It seems that forgiveness is indeed divine and that it’s better to turn the other cheek.

