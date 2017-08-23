Did George R.R. Martin Confirm That Jon Snow & Daenerys Are Endgame Back In Season 1?

‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin has been Team Jon Snow and Daenerys since the beginning. One of the show’s directors revealed in a new interview that George admitted the story is really ‘all about Dany and Jon.’

Game of Thrones fans are divided about the impending Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) romance. On one hand you have fans clamoring for these two just makeout already, while many just can’t get behind a romance because Daenerys is Jon Snow’s aunt. Well, Jonerys coming together is the whole point of Game of Thrones in eyes of the man who created the GoT universe. “I remember when I was doing Season 1 and we were on location in Malta, and George R. R. Martin came to visit. He was sitting in a chair, and he was being really quite open about things that were to come,” director Alan Taylor told our sister site Deadline. “Anyways, he alluded to the fact that Jon and Dany were the point, kind of. That, at the time, there was a huge, vast array of characters, and Jon was a lowly, you know, bastard son. So it wasn’t clear to us at the time, but he did sort of say things that made it clear that the meeting and the convergence of Jon and Dany were sort of the point of the series.”

Alan also told The New York Times, “It was absolutely clear to [George] that within this sprawling scale the whole story was coming down to this partnership.” After all, George’s series of books is called A Song of Ice and Fire. Jon Snow is ice and Daenerys is fire. Fans have waited for 7 seasons for Jon Snow and Daenerys to share a single scene together. When the two beloved characters met for the first time in the third episode of season 7, the fandom exploded.

Whether or not you want it to happen, Jon Snow and Daenerys have started to fall for each other. “We’ve seen them take a big step in [Season 7, Episode 6],” Alan added in his interview with The New York Times. “And I love this moment between them where you can sort of see it welling up for Dany, and it was great job by Emilia of sort of feeling it and almost falling into it and drawing back from it. But yeah, it’s gonna happen.” JONERYS FOREVER!

Will Jon and Daenerys give in to their feelings in the finale? The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

