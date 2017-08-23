Jason Wahler: ‘The Hills’ Star & Wife Welcome 1st Child, A Beautiful Baby Girl — Cute Pic

A new ‘Hills’ baby has arrived! Jason Wahler’s officially a dad after his wife gave birth to a precious baby girl! The couple is ‘so unbelievably in love’ and we could not be happier for them. See their daughter here!

Jason Wahler, 30, is a father! The Hills star and his wife, Ashley, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Aug. 21, according to ET, and she is absolutely adorable! The couple named their little girl Delilah Ray Wahler and shared the infant’s first pic with ET — CLICK HERE TO SEE DELILAH’S FIRST PHOTO. The cutie was born in Newport Beach, California and entered the world at 8:16 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 21 inches long. Apparently, the newborn is already a “daddy’s girl” too as Jason “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.” Aw! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“We are so unbelievably in love!” Jason and Ashley gushed to the publication. “We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much.” The new parents announced they were expecting their first child back in February after tying the knot in October 2013. At the time, the former reality star told ET that he couldn’t wait to see his child’s first steps and hear their first words. “All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of,” Jason said at the time. “We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby! We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”

Jason isn’t the only Hills star to recently become a parent. In fact, his ex, Lauren Conrad, 31, gave birth to son Liam James Tell just last month. In addition, Whitney Port, 32, had a baby boy, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, on July 27. Heidi Montag, 30, is even set to give birth this fall to her and Spencer Pratt‘s, 34, first child, a son. Talk about a baby boom! Congrats again, Jason and Ashley — we can’t wait to see more adorable pics of baby Delilah!

