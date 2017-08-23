Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Creeping On Her During Debate: ‘He Made My Skin Crawl’

Hillary Clinton gets candid about her experiences on the campaign trail in her new book, including what it was like to deal with Donald Trump. He was just as creepy as we thought during that second presidential debate!

It seems like a thousand years ago, but the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton, 69, and Donald Trump, 71, was only in October 2016. That was the incredibly tense and awkward event at Washington University in St. Louis, where the now-president bizarrely followed Hillary around the stage as she made her points. He would lazily walk around the stage while she talked, sometimes getting extremely close behind her. As it turns out, Hillary thought it was just as awful as those watching at home. The former Secretary of State released an excerpt from her upcoming book, What Happened, on August 23 that detailed everything that went through her mind that night:

“‘This is not OK,’ I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women,” Hillary writes in What Happened. “Now, we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.

It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?'” she said. “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, looking him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’

“I chose Option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of difficult men trying to throw me off. I did, however, grip the microphone extra hard. I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen Option B. It certainly would have been better TV! Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.”

Hillary Clinton’s What Happened hits shelves on September 12, 2017.

