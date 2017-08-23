‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Photos: Jon & Tyrion Brave Cersei Together & Daenerys Is Still Missing

The ‘Game of Thrones’ finale photos have arrived! Jon Snow, Tyrion, Cersei, Jaime, Theon, and more of our fan favorite characters assemble in these all-new pictures. But Daenerys is still nowhere to be found!

Get your emotions in check now. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale is only a few days away. The first photos of the finale are INTENSE, so you know the episode is going to be out of control. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) arrive in King’s Landing to meet with Cersei (Lena Headey) to prove that the White Walker threat is legitimate and not just a myth. Cersei and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) look pensive waiting for what Jon Snow and his crew have in store for them. They have no idea what’s coming. Jaime’s seen a dragon, but he’s never seen a wight.

You know who’s not in any of these photos? Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)! The Mother of Dragons is mysteriously missing. Where is she? What is she doing? Her army is in King’s Landing, so she can’t be far. Jaime and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) look out into the distance at the thousands of soldiers fighting for Daenerys. They seem intimidated.

Over in Winterfell, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) don’t look too happy either. Arya (Maisie Williams) and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) are also missing from the finale photos. Will someone in Winterfell end up dead by the end of the finale? You can cut the tension between Sansa and Arya with a knife. Check out the rest of the finale photos in our gallery!

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale, titled “The Dragon & the Wolf” will air Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will run 79 minutes and 43 seconds long, the show’s longest episode ever.

