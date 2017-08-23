‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Records 1st Single ‘These Heauxs’ & You HAVE To Hear Her Rapping

Danielle Bregoli’s rap career is underway! The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl recently recorded a song called ‘These Heauxs,’ and you can hear the first snippet right here.

It sure doesn’t seem like Danielle Bregoli’s 15 minutes of fame are going to be up any time soon! Nearly a year after Danielle became a viral Internet sensation following her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show, she’s ready to take things to the next level with a career in music. We’ve been hearing for quite some time that Danielle had big plans to hit the recording studio, and now, a snippet from her very first single, “These Heauxs” (yes, pronounced as ‘hoes’), has hit the web. The clip, obtained by TMZ, features Danielle rapping at a pretty fast pace, and she holds nothing back while ranting against her haters. You can listen down below!

This is no joke, you guys — Danielle really wants to start a career in rap music, and she’s even reportedly going by the name Bhad Bhabie. As we previously told you, the teenager has also been approached for a reality show, and even had meetings with various networks earlier this year to get the ball rolling. No official news about the series has been revealed just yet, but with Danielle’s continuing fame, we won’t be surprised if there’s some more information soon.

After Danielle’s now-viral “Cash Me Outside, how bow dah?” rant on Dr. Phil in Sept. 2016, she quickly grew a massive following on social media, and now boasts 11.2 million followers on Instagram and over 300,000 on Twitter. Plus, there’s the 1.1 million people she also has subscribed to her YouTube page! The people clearly want more from Danielle…and she’s ready to give it to them!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danielle’s song?! Do you think she’s a good rapper?