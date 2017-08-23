Could Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Be Secretly Trying To Fix Marriage After Separation?

Is there a chance that love is not dead after all? After separating, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are reportedly trying one last to shot to fix their fractured marriage — with secret couples counseling!

It seemed as if everyone’s hearts were snapped in two when Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, announced their breakup. After spending 8 years together, fans thought the Mom star and Guardians of the Galaxy heartthrob’s romance was meant to last. Well, fans shouldn’t give up hope, because these two reportedly aren’t giving up on their marriage. Anna and Chris have entered couples counseling, according to Life & Style, and are “secretly trying to work out their problems.”

Whoa. These two have been very public with their breakup, with Chris announcing their separation on Facebook. So why are they keeping this alleged counseling a secret? “They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight,” an insider tells Life & Style. “It’s the first time they’ve ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split.” Chris was reportedly “reluctant” to agree to go because of his packed schedule, “and he just didn’t believe he needed it,” the insider said. Ultimately, he agreed, and the two reportedly began counseling.

Now, Anna and Chris remain “committed” to counseling, but things haven’t gone smoothly. Per the insider, these sessions have “been intense, with Anna discussing how she feels isolated with Chris gone so much of the time and her career taking a back seat.” Wow. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for Chris too. He “gets frustrated with Anna” because she’s also “in the industry, too, and knew the commitments involved when she married him.”

Despite this, the two of them are “staying positive” and focusing on the one thing they both agree one: they have to be the best parents for their 4-year-old son, Jack. “They’ve been focusing on how to make the family a priority. They’ve talked about how they need to find a way to compromise more if they want to find a way to save their marriage,” the insider tells Life & Style.

Chris and Anna have “vowed to keep the divorce as amicable as possible,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that they are both “fully committed to co-parenting” their young son. That includes providing Jack with a peaceful home and shielding him from the ugly parts of this separation. Well, if this reported counseling works out, it’s possible that Jack will never have to experience a divorce. Fingers crossed.

Do you hope that Chris and Anna get back together, HollywoodLifers?