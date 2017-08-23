5 Important Lessons We Learned From Disney’s ‘Camp Rock’

‘Camp Rock’ is forever a perfect movie, and we dare you to prove otherwise in a court of law. Here’s everything Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers taught us.

Camp Rock turned nine years old this June, and let’s be real: it holds up. Remember Demi Lovato, 25, as the caterer’s daughter Mitchie Torres, trying to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer? Remember when Joe Jonas, 28 (AKA rockstar Shane Gray) was punished for his cocky attitude by being sent to Camp Rock? Remember when they fell in love and Demi sang “This Is Me,” one of the most iconic DCOM songs ever?? We do.

The movie is the third highest viewed Disney Channel Original Movie of all time, and it’s easy to see why. Here are all of the important lessons and best moments that we learned after watching Camp Rock (on repeat)!

1. Singing solves everything.

Here’s a lil’ plot summary: Mitchie can’t afford the tuition for Camp Rock, but her mom ends up catering and Mitchie pays her way by helping out in the kitchen. After many ups and downs and trying to get in with the popular crowd, by the Final Jam, Mitchie framed into stealing a mean girl’s bracelet and is hated by almost everyone at camp. However, the second she hits that stage for “This Is Me,” the superhot Shane realizes she’s “the voice” he’s been searching for the whole movie (after having heard her sing in secret.) Everyone applauds and Mitchie and Shane agree to hookup, er, meet again, the next summer.

2. You can accessorize at camp.

This is really best explained through photos, but in short, nothing will beat Kevin Jonas‘ scarf wardrobe or Demi’s calf-high fringed suede boots (isn’t this a summer camp?) and various flashy hats. 2008 was a special time.

9 years from big hair camp songs and scarves. Wonder what the next year will bring for all of us @joejonas @nickjonas @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/XjiAsWoZXP — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 20, 2017

3. Food fights are bad.

Mitchie’s friend Caitlyn throws spaghetti at Popular Girl Tess and is sentenced to kitchen work as a punishment. Is it even legal to allow campers to handle food without FDA-approved training? Does this camp have ANY rules?

4. Actually, Joe Jonas shirtless solves everything.

There wasn’t a teen girl on the planet who didn’t pause and rewind when Joe emerged from the totally-not-greenscreened lake.

5. If you stay true to yourself, you’ll get to date Joe Jonas.

All you need is the voice of Demi Lovato and a team of writers and producers. But you won’t get to kiss him until the sequel.

HollywoodLifers, is Camp Rock your favorite DCOM? Tell us what you love about it!