Beyonce’s Trick To Perfect Eyebrows Is A $2 Household Product You Probably Already Own

Any beauty product that Beyonce uses, we’re into. Especially when that product is something I would NEVER imagine putting on my face. Until now.

Beyonce, 35, is the ultimate beauty trendsetter so, of course, she has a hidden gem of a beauty trick we can all copy right now. At the Los Angeles Beautycon festival, her makeup artist, Sir John, told E! News, “My [favorite] beauty hack is to use Elmer’s glue stick as the ultimate brow gel in the heat. It doesn’t clog your pores and it washes off easily,” he said. WHAT THE WHAT. Glue on our faces?! This trick makes total sense, though, since the glue would act as a powerful brow gel — something that lasts through heat, sweat, and hot lights. So unexpected!

We love that this trick is SUPER cost effective, since Elmer’s glue is around $2 on Amazon. You probably already have it in your back-to-school kit! Sir John is also a celebrity makeup artist for L’Oréal Paris, so he has even more hacks that are totally affordable! To keep your summer glow going, use the L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Serum on your face for a faux, but even, tan. Use a liquid highlighter like the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator on top of cheekbones, on cupid’s bow and under your brows to really catch the light! It doesn’t take a ton of money to look like Beyonce, kids! You just need to hit up Staples.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try Beyonce’s eyebrow hack of using glue to hold them in place?