A$AP Ferg Explains Why He Didn’t Include Remy Ma’s Version Of ‘East Coast’ On His New Mixtape

A$AP Ferg answers all of our burning Qs about his Remy Ma collaboration “East Coast,” who he wants to work with next (hint: JAY-Z is on the list) and more!

HollywoodLife.com caught up exclusively with A$AP Ferg at the unveiling of a Traplord x UNIFORM x TIDAL pop-up shop in NYC on Aug. 18. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What’s the inspiration behind Still Striving?

The inspiration for the mixtape was basically just to have fun with my friends. I’ve been on tour for a long time, so I wanted an excuse to get in the studio for about two months and just rock with some of the best producers, in my eyes. Frankie P, Kirk Knight…MadeinTYO was in and out. I just wanted to create something that felt good and I wanted to party with my friends and make fun music.

Remy Ma is on the original version of “East Coast.” Why omit her version on the mixtape?

I didn’t put Remy on the remix because it would have been too long and everybody heard her verse already.

How do you stay true to yourself as a creative?

I stay true to myself because I have to look at myself in the mirror everyday and if it bothers me that I’m trying to be somebody I’m not, then it’s going to hurt me to my soul and I can’t take it. I’m light-hearted, you know what I’m saying?

How involved are you with your visuals?

I’m very involved. I write all of my treatments. I write all of my music and basically the song is a treatment, because I’m talking about what’s happening in the video in the song.

Who’s inspiring you these days?

Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Puff Daddy.

How about your dream collaboration — dead or alive?

Tupac, Biggie, Eminem, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and J.Cole.

Finally, your clothing brand UNIFORM produces and donates uniforms to children in Liberia, West Africa. How did that come about?

I’ve been doing charity work before I was even doing the whole UNIFORM project. I used to link up with a bunch of friends and give away clothes to the homeless and I just wanted to continue to do that because that who I am and that’s how I was raised.

Catch ASAP Ferg on tour.