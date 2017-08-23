Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are the cutest! The young couple were spotted sharing a passionate kiss outside of their home in LA. Ariel was beating the heat in a casual crop top and looked fabulous!

There’s no doubt about it, Ariel Winter, 19, and Levi Meaden, 29, are head over heels in love with each other. The pair showed off so much PDA on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. Ariel wrapped her arms around her man for a romantic kiss on their sidewalk. The Modern Family star adorably stood on her tiptoes when she leaned in for the kiss. Ariel and Levi are the epitome of #CoupleGoals! They’re not shy at all about their love for each other, and we love them for that.

Ariel went for a super casual look in white crop top and black sweatpants. She looked so adorable! As we all know, Ariel is the crop top queen! After her PDA session with her gorgeous boyfriend, Ariel headed out with a huge smile on her face. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Ariel and Levi recently moved into a bigger home together and are more in love than ever. “She loves that he reminds her how beautiful she is on a daily basis, even when she doesn’t feel perfect,” a source told us. “Despite the age difference, they are happy and moving forward with their love.”

Ariel recently went back to work filming season 9 of Modern Family. Ariel has grown up before our eyes playing Alex Dunphy. On the same day as her PDA with Levi, the actress recently posted the sweetest birthday Instagram message for her onscreen dad, Ty Burrell, 50. “Happiest of birthdays to the best tv father a girl could ask for,” she wrote.

