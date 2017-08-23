Ariana Grande Cancels Vietnam Show After Falling Terribly Ill: See Her Heartbreaking Message

Ariana Grande just disappointed a whole nation of her fans, as she had to pull out of her concert in Vietnam at the last minute. The ‘Into You’ singer said she was battling some ‘health problems.’ Oh no!

While Ariana Grande, 24, didn’t specifically say what medical condition forced her to cancel her Aug. 23 concert in Ho Chi Minh City, but it’s obvious that the thousands of her Vietnamese fans are now dealing with a broken heart. She revealed this devastating news to her Arianators in a sincere message posted to her Instagram story. “My babes in Vietnam. I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment.” Poor Ariana! Hopefully she is going to be all right.

“I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, [but] my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight,” she said in her message. “I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.” Hopefully she makes a speedy recovery. She’s scheduled to perform for her Chinese fans in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou Shi before heading to New Zealand and Australia, according to Entertainment Tonight. It would be a shame if she had to cancel those shows, too!

It’s been a rough year for Ariana – to say the least. The “”Dangerous Woman” singer will forever be connected to Manchester due to the horrific bombing that took place outside her concert on May 22. After raising millions with her One Love Manchester benefit concert – with $324,000 going to each of the victims’ families – she continued to send love to Manchester. Ariana sent a special message to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the attack, on July 4. That would have been the young girl’s 9th birthday, and Ariana took a moment to say that she was thinking of her.

If that wasn’t enough, Ariana was hacked! Someone took over Ariana’s Instagram account on Aug. 4, posting a bizarre image about someone named “Islah and never.” The hackers also tried to start a fight with Nicki Minaj, 34, Ariana’s “Side To Side” collaborator. Thankfully, Nicki knew that it wasn’t Ariana behind that message. Ariana seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole situation, posting a funny gif of Diane Keaton. With “humor being the best medicine,” here’s hoping that people are sending funny memes and messages to Ariana as she deals with this illness. Get better soon!

