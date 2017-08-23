Did Cardi B & Offset Get Engaged? See The Massive Diamond Ring He’s Flaunting

It looks like Cardi B got a yellow diamond ring for the success of her ‘Bodak Yellow’ hit! But, that may not be the reason… Offset debuted a huge sparkler on Aug. 22, and here’s why fans think he popped the question!

After just months of dating can Cardi B, 24, and Migos member, Offset, 25, really be engaged? While the couple has yet to confirm anything, MediaTakeOut reports they’ve received “confirmation” that the rap pair are engaged. The site claims Offset popped the question last night [Aug. 22] in private, and asked for the special moment to be hidden from social media. Why? — They say the couple will make a “joint announcement” sometime today, Aug. 23. Only time will tell…

Offset took to Snapchat late last night to debut a massive, oval-shaped white and yellow diamond ring. The sparkler’s center was filled with yellow diamonds, like Cardi’s mega-hit, “Bodak Yellow“, with white diamonds surrounding it. The ring featured a double-diamond band, and nearly covered the finger of who was rocking it. However, as mentioned above, Cardi B and Offset have yet to address the engagement report. See the stunning ring, below.

Let us remind you, that although the site reports Cardi and Offset are engaged, the female rapper admitted back in May 2017, that marriage wasn’t in the card for her. “I don’t ever want to get married,” she confessed in an Instagram video to her 8-plus million followers. A pretty bold statement, right? Well, her past experiences seem to have played a part in her mindset. “I used to think I did, but now I changed my mind, it’s like what’s the point? I got engaged before, I was really going to get married, but no not anymore.” Hmm. Could she have changed her mind, or is the rumor mill working overtime?

Whether or not the report is true, let’s just take a moment to acknowledge that Cardi B is living her best life. The female rap sensation’s club banger, “Bodak Yellow” just hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and DJs are blasting it in clubs all over the country. And, to boot, after she nabbed her first-ever BET noms back in May 2017, Drake, 30, brought her up on stage at his OVO Fest on Aug. 7. She’s also been paling around with Meek Mill, 30. And, she’s even gotten approval from some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Demi Lovato, 25, and Snoog Dogg, 45, have been seen jamming out to her hit.

While her relationship with Offset continues to flourish, so does her bank account. Cardi also took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to show off a present she gifted herself after the success of her music career — you know, a bright orange Bentley. Pocket change.

Cardi and Offset were first romantically linked when they were spotted together at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. They fueled romance rumors, also in the beginning of Feb., when they released their collaboration, “Lick”, from her second mixtape, Gangsta B–ch Music Vol. 2, to rave reviews. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that this engagement rumor is actually true!

