Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh & Other Kids To Toys ‘R’ Us For Massive Shopping Spree — See Pics

Christmas came early for the Jolie-Pitt kids as mama Angelina Jolie took them on a massive toy shopping spree. We’ve got the adorable pics.

Even kids can use some retail therapy, so Angelina Jolie, 42, took half of her brood on a massive toy shopping spree not far from her $25 million Los Feliz mansion on Aug. 22. The kids had the time of their lives picking out new fun things to play with as 11-year-old daughter Shiloh was beaming from ear to ear as they left a Toys “R” Us and she was holding a giant shopping bag full of goodies. She looked like her usual tomboy self in a black hoodie and cargo shorts, while Vivienne, nine, looked equally casual in blue t-shirt and cargo pants that look like they could have been hand me downs from her older sis. While her twin brother Knox was reportedly along for the trip, he didn’t appear in any photos.

Little Viv always looks so shy in paparazzi pics, as she had her hands in her shorts and looked far less stoked about their shopping mission than Shiloh. None of the six Jolie-Pitt kids have birthdays coming up so it appears that this was just a trip to get the kids some fun new playthings. Older brothers Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, are teenagers now and have likely outgrown visits to the toy store and it’s not clear where sister Zahara, 12, was. She turns 13 in January 2018 so maybe she also feels like too big a girl for a toy run. See pics of Angelina and her kids by clicking here.

Along with Angie and the kids were several of the family’s Cambodian pals. We’ve seen them before as they’ve accompanied the Maleficent star and her kids on birthday trips to Disneyland in May and July. Even though it was a hot summer day, the beautiful actress was dressed as if winter was around the corner in a long, heavy grey sweater that she paired with an extra-long black maxi-dress as she hustled her kids out of the store. It’s so cool that she’s one of the biggest stars on the planet, yet she’s still willing to go out brick and mortar shopping for her kids just like any other mom.

