Angelina Jolie Acted Like ‘A Big Kid’ On Day Out Shopping With Her Children At Toy Store

When you’re a kid, a toy store is one of the funnest places on Earth! But, just because kids grow up doesn’t mean a toy store stops being a magic place! Case in point: Angelina Jolie, 42, was spotted taking her brood of adorable youngsters to get some new fun toys in LA and, while there, the beloved actress played around herself! “Angelina came in on Sunday, August 19 with the kids and wandered the aisles for a bit while she let the kids pick and choose which toys they wanted,” an eyewitness shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The boys immediately made a beeline for the Legos and almighty Nerf Guns, calling dibs on the best ones. She was like a big kid herself as she played with many of the demo units and even built a couple Lego structures.” So fun!

Our insider went on to add that, by the end of the trip, Angie was in good spirits and her kids were equipped with some new toys! “She was totally enjoying herself. She encouraged the kids to get things that were not only fun, but educational as well. They left with a few Lego sets, Leapfrog tablets, Hot Wheels and Nerf Guns to the tune of around $1,000 bucks. The kids were ecstatic as they left and looked to be setting up for an amazing play date.” Take a look back at the actress and her soon-to-be ex-husband Brad Pitt, 53, with their kids right here!

After months and months of heartbreaking headlines over whether Angelina and Brad will be able to salvage their storybook romance, it’s touching to see her and the kids enjoying some harmless fun at the store! Although we’ve heard that the former couple’s kids would understandably love to see them get back together, it’s clear they are making the most of a tough situation!

