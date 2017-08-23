Does Angelina Jolie Want Brad Pitt Back Now That He’s Reportedly ‘Changed’?

Is Angelina Jolie hoping to patch things up with Brad Pitt? A new report has surfaced revealing that the Oscar-winner is impressed with her estranged hubby now that he has cleaned up his act! Here’s the details!

Are Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, headed for a reconciliation? After all, according to reports, the Allied star has seriously changed his lifestyle since parting ways with his stunning wife. After troubling headlines surfaced revealing the actor’s heavy drinking as a partial explanation for the separation, the father of 6 is said to have gotten healthier and Angie has taken notice! Does she want him back now that he’s turned things around? Take a look back at the former couple’s cutest moments right here!

“Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,” a source tells Life & Style. “He’s done a total 180. He looks great and feels great. This is the Brad she married, and Brad gets the impression Angie wants him to take her back.” Who wouldn’t?! But did he change for her or is he making sure he stays in his children’s lives regardless of what happens with Angie?

“She subtly asks Brad about his personal life and reminds him of all the fun times they had together in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her,” the insider adds. Wow! She certainly sounds ready to give him another chance! However, the mag has another source, this one close to Brad, who says a reconciliation is out of the question. “That’s never going to happen! Brad is done with her.” Ouch! The publication’s first source even supported the Pitt insider’s claim: “The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids, not to impress Angelina.” It appears Angie’s choice to question his parenting so publicly is not something she can undo!

