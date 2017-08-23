Amy Schumer Poses Topless In Nothing But A Nude Thong & Her Cute Puppy Tati — Sexy Pic

Yowza! Amy Schumer got nearly naked in a racy new pic and used just her pup Tati to cover up her boobs. She used the naughty photo for a very serious message about equal pay for women!

Well this is one surefire way to get attention to an important cause. Amy Schumer, 36, is flaunting her best body ever these days and decided to show it off, going nearly nude for a sexy Instagram pic on Aug. 23. She’s seen in a kitchen wearing nothing but a nude thong and holding her precious pup Tati over her boobs. The Trainwreck star knows her angles and was shot from the side, with her legs and butt looking toned and trim. She even dressed up Tati like a hot dog in a cute little costume!

Now that she got our attention in a big way, she had a very serious message in the caption in regards to the fact that she demanded better pay for her Netflix special. Our sister site Variety reported on Aug. 22 that after word go out that Chris Rock, 52, and Dave Chappelle, 43, were both paid $20 million for their Netflix comedy specials, her team went back and renegotiated higher pay for “The Leather Special,” Amy’s special that premiered in March. The site reported that she was originally paid around $11 million by Netflix, but went back and got higher compensation after she questioned the fairness compared to the male comics’ rates.

“Hot dog dog. Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done,” she wrote. See more pics of Amy, here.

“That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me “demanding” or “insisting” on equal pay to them aren’t a true,” she added. Hey, good for Amy! She deserves to be paid for what she’s worth, and she used a super sexy photo to get our attention to a matter that is clearly important to her. Just another reason to love her!

HollywoodLifers, do you appreciate that Amy went back and fought for pay from Netflix that was closer to her male colleagues?