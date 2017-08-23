‘AGT’ Recap: Did Last Night’s Technical Difficulties Result In Elimination? Find Out

Did last night’s technical difficulties on ‘America’s Got Talent’ result in those acts being sent home? Are Mel B & Simon Cowell on speaking terms? Find out who you’ll see in the next semifinals and more in tonight’s ‘AGT’ recap!

After a night filled with technical difficulties, drama and talent, the America’s Got Talent judges and host Tyra Banks returned to the Dolby Theater for the second live results show of Season 12. “In all my years on this show, that was one of the nuttiest nights I’ve ever had in my life. It was a rollercoaster,” Simon Cowell recalled, referring to the two performances the evening before that suddenly came to an end due to tech malfunctions. “Good things are going to happen tonight, I can feel it,” he added. Unfortunately for young singer Evie Clair, magician Eric Jones and singing trio The Masqueraders, their night quickly turned negative when it was announced they were facing elimination and only one could be saved.

As America continued to vote to save Evie, The Masqueraders and Eric Jones, Brobots & Mandroidz went head to head with Light Balance. Tyra’s Golden Buzzer act, the Ukrainian dance crew Light Balance made it through to the semi-final round, despite having to show their dance rehearsal footage due to technical difficulties. Next, Mandy Harvey, the deaf singer who won Simon’s heart also won America’s, since she will be going through to the next round! However, the Pompeyo Family unfortunately won’t be, as they didn’t receive enough votes for their amazing dog act.

After an amazing performance by the new Las Vegas act Circus 1903, former pop star Johnny Manuel and Demian Aditya were put against each other, with Jonny having the most votes and moving on to the next wrong. Sadly, Demian’s technical issues held him back from moving on in the competition. The escape artist told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after his failed performance, “We did rehearse many, many times and it turns out the rehearsal was effecting the props because we dropped it many, many times. We didn’t realize that it was effecting the slide… but it is a live show and anything can happen but I just got a hard lesson in it”

9-year-old singer Celine Tam and 11-year-old Merrick Hanna filled two of the seven spots in the semifinals, while Mirror Image was eliminated. On to the Dunkin’ Save, which allows fans to vote for three acts throughout the show and send just one through to the semifinals. Between The Masqueraders, Evie Clair and Eric Jones — Evie was saved by America’s votes for her stunning, powerful performance for her terminally ill father.

Finally, the judges had the opportunity to save either Eric or The Masqueraders — such a hard decision! While Simon and Heidi Klum voted for The Masqueraders, Howie Mandel and Mel B gave their vote to the Eric Jones. It came down to America’s decision, and they went with Eric! We’ll be seeing Eric Jones, Celina Tam, Merrick Hanna, Evie Clair, Johnny Manuel, Mandy Harvey, and Light Balance in the semifinals!

