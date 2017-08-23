Amber Rose Covers Up Wiz Khalifa Tattoo As 21 Savage Romance Heats Up

Amber Rose wants Wiz Khalifa off her back! Or, at least off her arm. Amber removed her tattoo of her ex-husband, and it seems like a sure sign that things are getting serious with 21 Savage!

It’s safe to say that Amber Rose, 33, has moved on from Wiz Khalifa. The model shared a photo on Instagram several days ago showing her getting some new ink on her left arm, and fans were wondering what she decided to get this time. Well, it’s more like what she decided to get rid of! Amber had the tattoo artist cover up her old portrait of Wiz with Slash from Guns N’ Roses! Kind of a weird choice, but we get it. Everyone loves Slash — and Amber doesn’t love Wiz anymore.

The subject of her new tattoo isn’t so interesting as the choice to cover up Wiz. Amber’s with new boyfriend 21 Savage, 24, now, and this gesture may be an indication that they’re getting serious! There’s nothing to put a damper on a relationship like having your partner’s ex-husband’s face staring at you from their arm all day. For real. Amber’s actually been slowly working to cover up the original tattoo for awhile now beneath our noses. She started adding roses to her full sleeve, and debuted a massive Hollywood Sign tattoo on her forearm. Putting Slash’s face over Wiz was the final touch!

Amber and 21 Savage are the real deal. They’ve already met each other’s families, and are even discussing marriage after just a few months together. Her son with Wiz, Sebastian, loves him, too! Savage apparently wants to get Amber down the aisle like, tomorrow, but she’s in no hurry, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She loves him and would love to be with him for a long time, maybe even forever. But she’s not planning to rush into a wedding.”

