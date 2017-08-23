Amber Rose Vs. Blac Chyna: Which Rocked A Sexy LBD Best During Girls’ Night Out?

Girls’ night out! Amber Rose, barely recognizable in a long, brown wig, and Blac Chyna took Hollywood by storm on August 21. See their sexy outfits and VOTE on which one is your fave below!

We did a double take when we first saw Amber Rose, 33, posing for the cameras as she hit up a Hollywood party thrown by SKAM Artist talent group. Instead of her usual platinum buzz cut, she rocked long, flowing curls in the form of a brunette wig. Her hair was done by Phillip Riian. She’s worn long wigs before, and we think she looks really pretty this way! She was wearing a super sexy black mini dress, with spaghetti straps and a small cut out in the back. Her lashes were long and full and her lips were neutral and shiny. She wore blue strappy heels and a light pink manicure and pedicure. Gorgeous!

Her BFF Blac Chyna also hit the club in a sexy mini. She wore an off the shoulder dress by Shane Justin called the “Wraith”. It was lined with flesh colored fabric, covered with black feathers and sequins. She wore a sleek and straight platinum blonde bob — she loves to switch up her hairstyle! Her lashes were also very dramatic and full and her cheekbones really popped with an intense highlighter. She carried a small black, quilter purse and wore black strappy heels. Both ladies really brought the sex appeal to the party, but which gal rocked her LBD better? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Amber Rose & Blac Chyna’s girls’ night out outfits?