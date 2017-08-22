Keleigh Sperry: 5 Things To Know About Miles Teller’s Model Fiancee

Miles Teller finally popped the question and got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry over the Aug. 19 weekend, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the couple! Here’s everything you need to know about Keleigh.

Congrats, you two! Here are 5 things to know about Keleigh Sperry, 24, also known as the stunning woman who took one of our fave actors Miles Teller, 30, off the market for good!

1. Keleigh is a model. She’s signed with ONE Models NY and LA models, according to her Instagram bio. Keleigh is an aspiring actress, too, though she only has one credit so far, in the 2011 short film Opeth: The Devil’s Orchard.

2. She and Miles have been through a lot together. The couple was involved in a terrifying car accident in Dec. 2016 when an Uber driver allegedly cut Miles off, and his truck flipped over. Fortunately, neither of them were injured.

3. Keleigh has five siblings. She shared a gorgeous image from a family member’s wedding in Oct. 2015. “My siblings and our significant others,” she wrote. “When there’s 6 kids it quickly becomes 12, and I love it! Love you guys.” Aww!

4. She’s friends with Taylor Swift, Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr. Keleigh has shared snaps of herself hanging out with Nina, and she was invited to celebrate Tay’s birthday in 2014! “Happy birthday t-swizzle,” she wrote on an adorable selfie of them together. Keleigh was also in with Miles’ Fantastic Four costars, if this pic is any indication. Love it!

5. Keleigh definitely has a sense of humor. Case in point:

Miles proposed to Keleigh while they were on an African safari, and you can take a look at their beautiful engagement photos here.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your congrats for Keleigh and Miles in the comments!