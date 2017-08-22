Taylor Swift Posts 2nd ‘Snake’ Video & There’s Totally A Secret Message Hidden In The Scales

It’s all happening! Taylor Swift continued her cryptic return to social media with another ‘snake’ video, and she sneakily included a secret message that we’re convinced confirms that new music is coming THIS FRIDAY!

Taylor Swift, 27, is continuing to troll us! Exactly 24 hours after she posted a mysterious, 10 second video of what appeared to be a snake’s tail, she followed up with another cryptic video on Aug. 22. This time, it’s a 20 second clip and shows more of the snake’s tail slithering. Once again, the scales on the right side of the reptile are lit up in what appears to be the number ’25,’ and on the left side, there now appears to be an ‘8’ shining through on the skin. This basically confirms what fans have been guessing since yesterday — NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON FRIDAY AUG. 25 (8/25)!!!

Of course, there was no written or verbal confirmation from Taylor herself, but since new music comes out on Fridays, this has to be her way of hinting that a single is on the way, right?! An insider also confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that a new single and music video is coming on the 25th, and that fans can likely expect an album announcement or pre-order on the same day. The timing is very interesting, too, as it’s just TWO days before the MTV Video Music Awards. It’s been reported that the 27-year-old plans to make an appearance at the awards show, which is MAJOR…because her longtime nemesis, Katy Perry, is hosting!

While Taylor generally releases new music every two years, she took a three-year gap this time around, as her last record, 1989, came out in Oct. 2014. However, she’s kept her fans’ appetites whet in the months since with the hit “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for Fifty Shades Darker, and by writing tracks for Calvin Harris and Little Big Town. We can not WAIT to see what’s coming next!

