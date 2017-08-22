Tyrese Gibson In The Hospital After Mysterious 3-Hour Surgery: Will He Be OK?

Oh no! Tyrese Gibson is currently spending time in the hospital as he recovers from a three-hour surgery done on Aug. 21. Luckily, he’s staying positive in the aftermath of his procedure. See his message here.

Tyrese Gibson, 38, took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to reveal he was heading into surgery, then sent his fans an update after the procedure was completed later that day. In his update post, Tyrese shared a photo of himself hooked up to various IVs in a hospital bed, while his 10-year-old daughter gives him a loving hug. “By my side….My amazing wife and daughter has been by my side every step of the way,” he wrote. “When it comes down to the real stuff no one is ever there but family. Father God I than you for your extended grace and mercy 3 hour surgery I made it through…I was in the middle of my procedure during the eclipse, I hope one day I figure out exactly what that meant…”

The actor did not specify exactly what the surgery was for or what the recovery process will be, but he seems to be staying very optimistic about the future. “God has a way of sometimes forcing us to slow down…?” he concluded. “When I get up? I Feel like I’m about to change the world.” Before heading to the hospital, Tyrese wrote on Instagram, “Am I nervous? Yeah I am, I won’t lie ….. Send me your most sincere prayers … amen … just quickly went through my phone and dropped in a few people and things I love…. enjoy your day.”

While we don’t know for sure what is going on here, Tyrese’s various posts do make it appear that this was a somewhat serious procedure. Luckily, he had the family members he loves most by his side!

