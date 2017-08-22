Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have ‘Husband & Wife Potential,’ Her BFF Says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are totally in love with each other, and according to Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq, there might be wedding bells in store. Okay, when’s it happening?!

Tristan Thompson, 26, might just pop the question towards Khloe Kardashian, 33, in the (hopefully near) future, as Malika Haqq, 34, tells E! News. “I don’t put timelines on what I think people should be doing, but I believe that Khloe and Tristan do have the makings of a relationship that could stand the test of time,” she hints. “To me, I think most people would look at them and say, ‘They give you husband and wife potential.'” OMG!

“I’m very happy for Khloe and Tristan,” Malika also gushes. “They’re just about to be together a year, less than a month from now. They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well. It’s an easy-going relationship because there is no force. They’re like-minded individuals and it shows in their relationship.” Yep, they’re absolutely perfect for one another!

“They’re both very loving. Tristan is actually a Pisces just like me. Everyone just gets a long really well,” Malika continues. “He’s an incredibly likeable person and so is she. It makes sense. She’s really, really happy and that’s what matters the most to me.” Aww!

Meanwhile, we hear that Khloe and Tristan are looking to start a family together soon. Khloe wants to have a “natural baby” with Tristan, as an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and she’s “super excited” to get going on her mission. We’ll keep ya posted!

