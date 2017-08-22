Tiny Shows Off Deep Cleavage While Partying At The Club — Where’s T.I.?

Damn, Tiny! Amidst reports that the singer’s relationship with T.I. is once again on the rocks, she hit the club for a night of partying on Aug. 20…and she had a lot of skin on display!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris isn’t just sitting at home waiting around for T.I. to take their relationship more seriously! Instead, the 42-year-old went out for a fun night of partying on Aug. 20, and used her Instagram story to show off how much fun she had on the night out. While at the club, Tiny rocked a super sexy, little red dress, and the ensemble put her cleavage on full display. To complete the look, she added a black choker and wore her hair in an epic, triple-braided hairstyle, along with dark eye makeup and a bold red lip. Ummm, are you seeing this T.I.!?

It appeared that the rapper was nowhere in sight for the outing, but it’s quite interesting timing for Tiny to dress so sexy on a fun night out solo — because we’ve been hearing that there’s been some trouble in paradise for these two lately! Ever since Tiny filed for divorce in December, the couple has gone back and forth with where they stand, and even all these months later, the divorce still has not been finalized. It was recently reported that the longtime lovebirds were calling OFF the split, but then, just days later, T.I. was seen surrounded by lingerie-clad women at a strip club in NYC!

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tiny wasn’t all that upset about her on-off love’s night out, but this club night seems to be her way of retaliating. The relationship is definitely on thin ice, according to our sources, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if this pair is able to brush their latest drama under the rug like they have in the past. Of course, we’ll be following along every step of the way!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny’s sexy club outfit? Do you think T.I. is missing her?