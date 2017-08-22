Simone Biles Dating Male Gymnast Stacey Ervin: She Confirms 1st Romance With Sweet Message

Simone Biles is no longer a single lady! The Olympic gymnast revealed that she’s dating male gymnast Stacey Ervin in a super cute Instagram post. Aren’t they the most adorable couple ever?

Simone Biles, 20, confirmed on Aug. 21 via Instagram that she’s dating male gymnast Stacey Ervin, 23. She posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself gazing at her adorable new boyfriend and captioned the pic, “Always smiling with you.” Okay, our hearts are officially melting. Simone and Stacey are now Instagram official, so you know they’re serious about each other! We need to think of a couple name ASAP.

The Olympic gold medalist took Stacey as her date to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Aug. 20. Stacey also posted a heartfelt Instagram message about his lady love. “Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself,” he wrote to Simone. “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Stacey is Simone’s first serious boyfriend. The shining star of the Rio Olympic Games has always been very open about her love life. She revealed to ET in Jan. 2017 that she had “never had a boyfriend.” She added, “At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”

Well, Simone is officially off the market now! She waited for just the right guy to come along. Simone told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2016 that her perfect guy would be a “a gentleman, nice, well put-together, and respectful.” She revealed that she would like to “date an athlete because I feel like we know what each other has to go through to be where they are.” Stacey is a fellow gymnast from Texas and was a U.S. floor exercise bronze medalist in 2015! Stacey seems like the perfect guy for Simone.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simone and Stacey are the cutest couple? Let us know!