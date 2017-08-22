Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Look Madly In Love As She Kisses Him In Nothing But A Football Jersey

This might be the cutest photo we’ve ever seen! Selena Gomez got cuddly with The Weeknd on a romantic walk through LA, and we’re absolutely dying over the sweetness. See it here!

Seriously, Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 26, are the cutest couple in Hollywood. Selena and Abel took a walk around town on August 21 and weren’t shy about a little PDA. Whatever they were talking about, Selena seemed to like, because she was showering her guy with kisses. Aww! Selena had her arm clasped around Abel’s shoulder as he grabbed her hand to keep their embrace while walking. She was sweetly kissing his shoulder while smiling with her eyes closed. So adorable!

Can we talk about Selena’s outfit? Talk about going casual! Only Selena could pull off this daring look! The “Hands to Myself” singer rocked just an oversized football jersey for her day date with her boyfriend! Well, if you look closely you can see a hint of the shortest shorts in the world underneath her top. This isn’t a hand-me-down Jets jersey or something, by the way. It’s a designer jersey from Rodarte — aka expensive af. Abel is wearing Puma everything. Do you think he shops from Rihanna‘s Fenty label?

We can’t get enough of these two. Just a day earlier, the couple were spotted together at Disneyland hitting up some rides and walking through Main Street USA into a restaurant. There’s no better place to be when you’re in love than the happiest place on Earth! And the day before that, they enjoyed another date night. Wow, three days in a row? They must be in love! Abel posted a sweet photo from their night out on Instagram that showed him cradling Selena in his arms. It was captioned, “home”. Aww!

