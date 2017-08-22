Robert Pattinson Gets Cozy With Co-Star Mia Goth In Germany — Where Is FKA Twigs?

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth are working on a new movie together in Germany, but it looks like they may be getting close off-set as well. Does this mean he and FKA Twigs over for good? See the pic!

Well, isn’t this interesting? Robert Pattinson was pictured hanging out with his co-star, Mia Goth, in Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 22, making us wonder… are he and (former?) fiancee, FKA Twigs, over for good? Rob, 31, and Mia, 23, are currently filming their upcoming movie, High Life, but on Tuesday, they took some time to do some sight-seeing in Cologne. Rob and Mia didn’t display any sort of PDA, but it is interesting that he and Mia seem to be getting chummy off-set. Especially considering the fact that he and FKA Twigs are currently “on a break.” (See the pic below!)

“Rob and Twigs are on a break — they’ve been having problems for a while and it’s got nothing to do with [his hangout with] Katy [Perry]… she would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob definitely still wants to try. What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy,” a source recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Case in point — Rob’s currently in Germany filming a new movie, which definitely takes him away from FKA Twigs. At this time, we don’t think fans should be alarmed, but the fact that Rob and Mia went sight-seeing together could mean their friendship will only grow deeper as they spend more time together.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Robert Pattinson getting cozy with Mia Goth? Tell us below!