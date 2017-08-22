Rob Kardashian Determined To Find Love & Have Another Baby Despite Blac Chyna Heartbreak

Rob Kardashian isn’t letting anyone drag him down when it comes to a 2nd shot at love — not even his ex Blac Chyna! In fact, we learned the star loves fatherhood & is set on giving daughter Dream a sibling.

There’s no question Rob Kardashian, 30, got badly burned by his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29. But even his rocky relationship past isn’t stopping the reality star from staying hopeful about his love life. And after getting a taste of fatherhood through his and Chyna’s 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, Rob would “really” like to have another kid — with a brand-new love! He’s even using his hopes of entering a new relationship as motivation to get healthy again. Click here to see adorable pics of Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

“Rob finds fatherhood to be the best thing of all time, even with all the drama Blac’s added to the situation,” a source close to Rob told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It hasn’t deterred him from trying to find love again, and he really would like to find someone to have a little brother or sister with for Dream, but obviously not with Chyna. That ship has sailed.” Despite the wild ups and downs of Chyna and Rob’s relationship though, the only son of Kris Jenner, 61, is still thankful for the experience. After all, it taught him a lot and made it possible for him to be a dad.

“He has learned a lot from what he has gone through with Blac, and he hopes he can use it to his advantage for his next chance in love,” our insider added. “He is on another one of his kicks to get healthy again and family and friends hope that he can finally break away from his issues and can find peace and health because he has tried and tried before and failed. Everyone wants this time around to actually work and is waiting to see a good turnout.” Good for Rob! We certainly hope the star gets healthy again and finds happiness. And how cute would little Dream be as a big sister?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rob will find love again soon? Are you surprised he supposedly wants more kids?